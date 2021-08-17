Google Maps Just Dropped a Bunch of New App Features, Including Dark Mode

When I say I rely heavily on Google Maps, I mean it. This is coming from the gal that still gets lost around the city where she's lived for the past two-plus years. I have many talents, but direction? Yeah, that's not one of them.

Now, Google Maps is introducing several new features to help us out even more. Earlier this month, the platform announced updates to its iOS app that will make your commute that much easier, including live location sharing through iMessage. Just tap the Google Maps icon in messages and—bam—your "be there in five minutes" will be confirmed. To end sharing, just hit the "stop" button.

You can also get live traffic updates, find the best restaurants in your area, an opt for dark mode on your device, which wasn't previously available for the app.