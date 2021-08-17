Google Maps Just Dropped a Bunch of New App Features, Including Dark Mode
Your can now share your live location directly through iMessage.
When I say I rely heavily on Google Maps, I mean it. This is coming from the gal that still gets lost around the city where she's lived for the past two-plus years. I have many talents, but direction? Yeah, that's not one of them.
Now, Google Maps is introducing several new features to help us out even more. Earlier this month, the platform announced updates to its iOS app that will make your commute that much easier, including live location sharing through iMessage. Just tap the Google Maps icon in messages and—bam—your "be there in five minutes" will be confirmed. To end sharing, just hit the "stop" button.
You can also get live traffic updates, find the best restaurants in your area, an opt for dark mode on your device, which wasn't previously available for the app.
"One of Google Maps’ most powerful features is the ability to see live traffic conditions in an area," Google said in its announcement. "With the new nearby traffic widget, you can now access this information for your current location right from your home screen. So if you're about to leave home, work, school, or any other place, you’ll know at a glance exactly what traffic is like, and can plan accordingly."
Now, you'll have to actually install this Maps widget, but fret not my technologically troubled friends, here's how: tap and hold until your apps wiggle, then hit the "+" button in the upper-left hand corner and search for the Google Maps app. Swipe to select the widget you want, tap to add, tap done, and you're all set. Your life just got a little easier.