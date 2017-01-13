News

Google Maps Works with Uber and Lyft Now, and It Looks Super Cool

By Published On 01/12/2017 By Published On 01/12/2017
Google

Trending

related

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

related

Washington, DC Businesses You Should Support in 2017

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

Because thumbing through separate apps can be cumbersome and annoying, the latest Google Maps update sees it fully integrated with Uber. Previously, Maps was synced with the ridesharing service, providing estimated prices and wait times -- but that’s really all it offered. Originally, you had to switch back to the Uber app to monitor a ride and view your payment.

Now, though, everything that comes with the Uber app has been wedged into Google Maps, meaning you can select a specific car -- whether it be POOL, uberX, uberXL, uberSELECT, or uberBLACK -- contact your driver, and monitor your ride’s location in one fell swoop.

The new version of Google Maps features a live map of the surrounding area -- in basically the exact same vein as Uber -- displaying which drivers are in the local vicinity. The new integration also works for Lyft, leaving you with three options to choose from, if you’re including taxis. To choose the most convenient ride, simply refer to the carousel of providers beneath the map, then tap one that fits your preference.

Google

Interestingly, all of this is possible even if you don’t have the Uber app installed on your phone -- all you need is an Uber account, Google notes in a blogpost. Fittingly, the update makes it easy to browse listings and read reviews about your destination while you’re en route, which makes this whole things seem even too convenient.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Fearless Folks Jump Into a Canyon Off a Slackline Like It's No Big Deal

related

READ MORE
Infant Discovers the Horrors of Broccoli

related

READ MORE
United's New 'Basic Economy' Tickets Don't Let You Bring a Carry-on

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like