Google Maps Works with Uber and Lyft Now, and It Looks Super Cool

Because thumbing through separate apps can be cumbersome and annoying, the latest Google Maps update sees it fully integrated with Uber. Previously, Maps was synced with the ridesharing service, providing estimated prices and wait times -- but that’s really all it offered. Originally, you had to switch back to the Uber app to monitor a ride and view your payment.
Now, though, everything that comes with the Uber app has been wedged into Google Maps, meaning you can select a specific car -- whether it be POOL, uberX, uberXL, uberSELECT, or uberBLACK -- contact your driver, and monitor your ride’s location in one fell swoop.
The new version of Google Maps features a live map of the surrounding area -- in basically the exact same vein as Uber -- displaying which drivers are in the local vicinity. The new integration also works for Lyft, leaving you with three options to choose from, if you’re including taxis. To choose the most convenient ride, simply refer to the carousel of providers beneath the map, then tap one that fits your preference.
Interestingly, all of this is possible even if you don’t have the Uber app installed on your phone -- all you need is an Uber account, Google notes in a blogpost. Fittingly, the update makes it easy to browse listings and read reviews about your destination while you’re en route, which makes this whole things seem even too convenient.