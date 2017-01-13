Google Maps Works with Uber and Lyft Now, and It Looks Super Cool

Because thumbing through separate apps can be cumbersome and annoying, the latest Google Maps update sees it fully integrated with Uber. Previously, Maps was synced with the ridesharing service, providing estimated prices and wait times -- but that’s really all it offered. Originally, you had to switch back to the Uber app to monitor a ride and view your payment.

Now, though, everything that comes with the Uber app has been wedged into Google Maps, meaning you can select a specific car -- whether it be POOL, uberX, uberXL, uberSELECT, or uberBLACK -- contact your driver, and monitor your ride’s location in one fell swoop.