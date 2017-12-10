Google Maps' Newest Update Will Make Public Transit Way Less Stressful

If you've taken public transit without ever missing your stop, you deserve a folk song mythologizing you through the ages. For the rest of us mortals, though, the bus can be a stressful, inefficient process resulting in a lot of apologies to loved ones. Sure, smart-phone navigation is magical, but Google Maps' transit-based directs have lagged a bit behind its other features.
That's why it's great news that in the next update, public transit will get some serious attention. Basically, the app will give you live guidance and interactive notifications in real time. If you're an Android user, the notifications will even appear on your lock screen. Best of all, you should be notified when you've reached your stop, according to a report from TechCrunch.
This may sound like a small thing, but considering how often people nod off on the subway and how confusing trying out a new bus route can be, this feature will save people a ton of time. Once the update is deployed, all you'll have to do is pull up transit directions in the Google Maps app and press the "start" button at the bottom of the screen. Then Google Maps will track your progress and update you along the way.
Other apps tailored to traveling in urban areas like CityMapper have tended to be a better option than Google Maps if you're taking a bus across town, so it's good to see Google Maps making the effort to catch up. Having multiple navigation apps on your phone can feel excessive.
A specific release date has yet to be announced, but, according to TechCrunch, you can expect the update to be available sooner than later.
In the meantime, try to stay awake.
h/t TechCrunch