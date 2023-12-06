Google Just Named This Year's Most Popular Holiday Travel Destinations

Traveling for the holiday season is big this year, with TSA predicting it will be the busiest travel season on record. Whether you plan on traveling with family or traveling to get away from family, odds are you'll be headed somewhere during the "most wonderful time of the year."

Thanks to Google and new data from Google Flights specifically, we now know which destinations are the most-searched spots for trips from December 20, 2023 to January 5, 2024. The destinations below were most popular for travelers from US airports, meaning you're likely to hear American accents during your international getaway.

Cancun Miami / Fort Lauderdale London New York Tokyo San Juan Honolulu Orlando Paris Los Angeles



For domestic destinations on the list, most of them are warm weather locations, with the exception of New York City. The international destinations include popular tourism destinations year-round—Paris and London are notably infamous for their wintertime appeal, while the top spot (Cancun) offers the warm weather and beaches that the top domestic destinations offer.

Are you heading to any of these popular destinations this holiday season?