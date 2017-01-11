Google Maps Now Shows When Bars, Restaurants, and Stores Are Crowded

Make no mistakes, if you've got a pulse, holiday shopping isn’t much cause for celebration. As the holidays near, you’ll most likely watch money slowly drain from your bank account, and rub shoulders with similarly annoyed patrons as you brave crowded aisles and storefronts.

But luckily it’s 2016, and technology is here to help. Google announced Monday an addition to its already super-practical Popular Times feature, which lets users track how crowded a particular business is at different times of the week. Now though, you can see how busy a place is in real-time, which might help you avoid a Black Friday nightmare or tale of Christmas shopping gone horribly wrong. According to The Verge, the company relies on “aggregated, anonymized location history data,” for the feature, which it gathers from people who have their phone's location history function turned on.