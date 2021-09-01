This Map from Google Reveals the Most Unique Pumpkin Spice Searches in Every State
Nothing says fall like pumpkin recipes.
Summer may not be over yet, but it is coming to a close. With fall around the corner, people everywhere are preparing for pumpkin season. According to this map from Google, searches for everything from Pumpkin Spice Ramen to Pumpkin Spice Martini to Pumpkin Spice Scented Candles have gone through the roof across the country. While the data shows that people in all 50 states are shifting into pumpkin mode, it also suggests that how they're doing it depends on location.
Universally, searches for Pumpkin Spice Latte peaked across the country as soon as September started. According to Google's data, that's true every year. In the last week alone, the most searched latte was "pumpkin spice latte," perhaps because the fall favorite recently returned to Dunkin' and Starbucks. Additionally, searches for things like "pumpkin spice cheesecake enchiladas" and "pumpkin spice latte hair color" were up 1000% and 450%, respectively.
Regionally, however, fall searches look very different. According to Google's data map, "pumpkin spice creamer" was the most popular search in Maine, Kentucky, and New Mexico. In Michigan, Nevada, and Oregon "pumpkin spice syrup" reigned supreme on the search engine. Pumpkin Spice Ramen was apparently on the minds of folks in Alabama, Texas, and Vermont, where Google noticed it was trending. You know what they say, don't knock it until you've tried it.
According to Google, while most trends seemed to center on coffee, there were plenty of other pumpkin recipes in the mix. Folks also searched for pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin spice cupcakes, pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls, and pumpkin spice cookies. In Florida and South Carolina, searches were all about pumpkin spice margaritas. If you can't have fall foliage, you should at least get a boozy beach drink that feels a little like fall.
Pumpkin was the main focus of most Google searches over the last week, but other trends suggest that some folks had fall on their mind in other ways. Google's data shows that lasagna soup, callaloo soup, fresh tomato soup, and Tom kha soup were also popular searches. It is time to shift into soup mode, after all.
As much as we wish summer could last forever, it appears it's time to lean into fall and the flavors that come with it, even if you're doing so begrudgingly.