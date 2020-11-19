News This Is When Grocery Stores Are Least Crowded, According to Google Maps Get in and get out—all while keeping a good distance.

There was a time when going to the grocery store was a pretty standard chore. You walked in armed with only your wallet, a list, and hopefully some reusable bags, got what you needed, and got out. Nowadays, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more of an undertaking. You need everything you used to need plus a mask, gloves, sanitizer, and whatever else you need to keep yourself safe. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, doctors, and politicians (some of them, anyway) have been warning everyone for months to avoid crowds. That’s easy in some contexts—no parties, weddings, concerts, whatever—but places like grocery stores are known to be crowded. To get your quarantine comfort snacks without bumping elbows with every potential germ-carrier in your neighborhood, you need to know proven low-traffic hours.

Google Maps recently shared insights into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people’s shopping, driving, and dining habits. Using the data collected, it was able to determine likely trends going into the holiday season. You’re probably going to be spending a good amount of time running back and forth between home and the grocery store as the holidays approach, so here’s what you need to know. Saturday afternoons are the busiest grocery store times, with between 1 pm and 3 pm being the most crowded. The least crowded times are Mondays around 8 am, which makes sense since most people are either working, homeschooling, or just rolling out of bed at that time. It’s like a well-kept secret that Google just let out of the bag. You should obviously still take all the same precautions you normally would, even if you’re shopping when no one else is. Get everything you need to make a holiday feast for one or a few while keeping your distance in every aisle.

