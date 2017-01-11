Google Is Very Concerned About This Cow's Privacy

It's served to re-stir some debate about Google's privacy practices. Many say their facial recognition doesn't go far enough and that blurred out faces and license plates can easily be revealed, as was recently by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and Cornell Tech.

Google offered a statement to the BBC on the mysteerious situation:

"We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it's clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.

"Of course, we don't begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame."

Google may be cracking up at their lame puns, but that cow's family is seriously concerned about their privacy. If you back up from the position where the cow's face is blurred, the face is no longer blurred and its identity is revealed. It's a scandal and the cow's family has issued a mooving statement asking the press respect their need for privacy at this time.