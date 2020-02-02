Google’s Super Bowl Commercial Made People Cry, Made Others Mad

There's always one commercial that's not happy to make you laugh during the Super Bowl. They want to make you tear up a bit. This year, it was Google, and based on the responses to the ad on Twitter, mission accomplished.
The commercial starts with a man searching "how not to forget," because he's losing his memory. He then goes on to tell Google all his happy memories, including many about his presumably dead wife, Loretta. (The voice in the ad is the 85-year-old grandfather of a Google employee, per USA Today.) It's a tear-jerker, and people weren't scared to admit it on social media.
On the other hand, the ad about struggling with growing old and losing memories had a sort of sinister undertone that was not lost on everyone.
Anyone with privacy concerns online -- arguably, not enough people -- knows that Google tracks a mind-boggling amount of information about you. A commercial about someone handing that information over definitely didn't push those thoughts from the mind of viewers, who instantly brought up how Google is going to start serving that man ads based on his memories. It adds a whole other sad layer to the whole thing.
It was certainly one of the more memorable commercials from the 2020 Super Bowl.
