Google Just Revealed the Top Trending Recipe Searches of 2020
Google's Year in Search report shows what people were cooking up in quarantine.
2020 will go down in history as the year that we adopted new hobbies to stave off quarantine-induced cabin fever. Most notably, Americans embraced the kitchen, funneling anxious energy into trying new recipes and becoming cooking connoiseurs.
With the year's end finally in sight, Google released its highly anticipated Year in Search report, revealing the top trending searches of 2020 in a variety of categories. Naturally, we were eager to review the recipe trends after such a food-heavy nine months. Here are the 10 recipes that defined our year, according to Google Trends.
10. Healthy Banana BreadThis makes sense. Banana bread is a great beginner’s recipe for bakers and a fitting place to start.
9. Egg Salad SandwichHere's proof that people like egg salad! This makes sense too, considering more people spent lunchtime at home this year. What's better than a nice homemade sandwich?
8. Hamburger BunSuper random... seriously just so random. But honestly, good for Americans for putting in the work. McDonald's is shaking.
7. ChaffleThat's a combination of "cheese" and "waffle," in case you missed this trend. Chaffles boomed early this year, making waves online even before the coronavirus shutdowns because of their friendliness to keto and gluten-free diets. Basically, they're waffles made from egg-cheese batter instead of flour batter—and they can come in many different forms.
6. IKEA MeatballEarly on in the pandemic, IKEA UK posted its surprisingly simple meatball and cream sauce recipes on Twitter. Obviously, fans of the furniture store cafeteria food were pumped.
5. DoubleTree CookieBefore IKEA revealed its secrets, DoubleTree gave its fans the cookie recipe to end all cookie recipes, effectively forfeiting its one major superpower. Now, DoubleTree is just another hotel chain.
4. Dole WhipIf you've been to a Disney park, you know why Disney's Dole Whip recipe is such valuable information. It's a cup of soft-serve ice cream with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple, and making it at home is much cheaper than traveling to Disneyland or the Dole Plantation.
3. Disney ChurroSee above. Around the same time that Disney posted its Dole Whip recipe, it clued fans in on making homemade churro bites the Disney way. Disney's churros are arguably more of a cult-favorite than the Dole Whip, which explains how it landed the #3 search trend spot.
2. Whipped CoffeeRemember Dalgona Coffee? The whipped coffee drink that dominated TikTok and Instagram feeds earlier this year? We completely understand why this pretty (and tasty) drink trended.
1. Sourdough BreadHopefully you saw this one coming. 2020 was, no doubt, the Year of Sourdough Starters. They taught us patience. They made us feel talented. And, once we mastered the basics, they opened doors to fun spinoff trends like Frog Bread. You deserve this crown, sourdough.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.