Here Is Each State's Most-Searched Christmas Cookie

Christmas is days away, which means right now is the perfect time to fire up the oven and bake. After all, it's tradition to leave out cookies for Santa and it doesn't hurt to have a little extra on hand for you or any guests you may be having.

USA Today obtained a list from Google of "uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state." The data suggests that there may be some correlation between where you live and your go-to Christmas cookie. According to the outlet, the data was collected from November 29 to December 6, 2021.

"It was interesting to see how different regions of the US seem to be interested in different types of cookies," Google Trends curator Annaya Raghayan told USA Today. "The East coast seemed to favor internationally-inspired cookies in Search, while the South seemed to be searching for Christmas-flavored treats, and the Midwest was searching for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients."

According to the map, several states on the East Coast appeared to be searching for Italian Christmas Cookies, Greek Christmas Cookies, and even Swedish Christmas Cookies. In the South, searches for Christmas Cookie Ice Cream dominated, and in the Midwest folks were all about Keto Christmas Cookies. To each their own!

Here's a look at the map: