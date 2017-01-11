The Redesigned Gmail iPhone App Comes with a New, Life-Saving Feature

If you use Gmail on your iPhone, then chances are you've long since abandoned Google's clunky Gmail for iPhone app in favor of superior third-party alternatives or even Google's stellar Inbox app. But now, it looks like it could be time to reconsider the simple Gmail for iPhone app, thanks to a software update that includes several improvements and even a new "Undo Send" feature. Yep, that's right: the Gmail for iPhone app is finally getting better.

As explained in a report by The Verge, the update (available now via the App Store) actually makes the app feel like it's more than just a clunky version of the Gmail desktop website that's been repurposed for your iPhone screen. Specifically, Google said the new version includes a "fresh" look, speed enhancements, and "highly-requested features" such as the ability to swipe to delete/archive, improved search, and perhaps best of all, the aforementioned unsend feature.