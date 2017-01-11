The Redesigned Gmail iPhone App Comes with a New, Life-Saving Feature

If you use Gmail on your iPhone, then chances are you've long since abandoned Google's clunky Gmail for iPhone app in favor of superior third-party alternatives or even Google's stellar Inbox app. But now, it looks like it could be time to reconsider the simple Gmail for iPhone app, thanks to a software update that includes several improvements and even a new "Undo Send" feature. Yep, that's right: the Gmail for iPhone app is finally getting better.
As explained in a report by The Verge, the update (available now via the App Store) actually makes the app feel like it's more than just a clunky version of the Gmail desktop website that's been repurposed for your iPhone screen. Specifically, Google said the new version includes a "fresh" look, speed enhancements, and "highly-requested features" such as the ability to swipe to delete/archive, improved search, and perhaps best of all, the aforementioned unsend feature.
It's worth noting, though, that the unsend function does not allow you to just yank an email you sent out of the recipient's inbox. Instead the app simply delays sending your email for a few seconds, during which time you can hit the new "UNDO" button that appears at the bottom right corner of your screen. Basically, it's a brief buffer zone that hopefully helps you send emails with fewer typos or other embarrassing screw-ups, and well, we'll take it.
Even after Monday's massive update, the Gmail for iPhone app is from perfect, but at least the iPhone version is more in line with what Google offers for Android users. And it'll be significantly less painful to use now.
