Google's Video of 2019's Top Searches Will Brighten Your Day & Make You Cry

When you wake every morning to a CNN news alert that says something like "half of the world died last night, student debt is rising, Trump was reelected, and I hate you," it can be hard to see what good came out of 2019. But Google knows all, and still manages to maintain a positive spirit, because the company holds onto the data we often forget while navigating through a cloud of social and political negativity.
And this year -- just as it did last year -- Google is bringing us a 2-minute "Year in Search" recap video, to display all the wonderful moments our Google searching has fossilized. This year's theme is "heroes."
"Throughout history, in times of uncertainty, the world looks for heroes," the video opens with, along with some ideal music for crying at your desk. Then you watch a slew of gorgeous and inspirational scenes play out, featuring coast guards, game-changing females, NASA discoveries, Game of Thrones, viral dads, soldiers coming home (of course), and more.
You will cry while watching this video. That is without question. The question is whether you'll be able to get through the soldiers coming home video without letting out an actual gasp sob in front of the manager who has been making passive aggressive comments about your lack of focus a work.
This Egg Roll Has a Hot Cheetos Wrapper
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.