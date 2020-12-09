Google's 'Year in Search' Recap Video Reminds Us of 2020's Hardest Moments

2020 challenged the world more than any other period in recent history, so it's no shock that reliving the year's significant moments incites emotion.

As is tradition, Google just released a recap video as part of its Year in Search package to commemorate some of the nation's biggest Google searches this year. The 2020 theme: Why?

During a seemingly endless year defined by a pandemic, it's easy to forget all the other reasons why the past 12 months have made a permanent mark in the way we operate. We lost legends, we faced destruction, we fought for beliefs, and we saw the world's greatest minds work to unravel an unprecedented virus.

Somehow, just as they did with the 2019 recap, the people at Google used their platform to bring a three-minute message of hope and togetherness in spite of 2020's chaos.

Google's annual Year in Search project includes more than just a recap video. It also unpacks the biggest Google search trends each year, and with 2020's data, you'll notice a few standout themes.