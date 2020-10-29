Google's Most-Searched Halloween Costumes of 2020 Could Be Better

Every year, Google Trends releases Frightgeist, an interactive report of the most-searched Halloween costumes during the month of September. This year's spooky interface shows the year's top 651 costumes overall, the most popular costumes by region, and recommends a personalized Halloween costume based on users' preferences.

Luckily, even during an exhausting election year, there's not a political figure in sight (unless you're counting clowns, skeletons, or monsters), and since the vice presidential debate happened in October, searches for fly costumes were left out. Instead, you'll find all the usual suspects and the sporadic topical reference, like the frighteningly relevant plague doctor and Gen Z personality Jojo Siwa. There are also a few random costumes on the list, like a light-emitting diode, which you probably know as an LED, and a potato, which I know as my reflection.

For obvious reasons, classic characters like Mulan and Sonic the Hedgehog trended upward this year. Nacho Libre, Hello Kitty, and squirrel costumes also saw a spike. Yoda still outranks Baby Yoda, coming in at No. 43 and No. 47, respectively, and Harry Potter and Hermione Granger saw a decline in searches, perhaps because of J.K. Rowling's upsetting anti-trans comments.

Overall, most of the results are basic. Americans definitely didn't focus their efforts on creative Halloween costumes this year, which makes sense, you know, considering everything else going on. Here's a more holistic look at Google's 2020 data.