Google's 'Year in Search' Reveals How Awful and Incredible 2016 Was

12/14/2016

Google released its annual "Year in Search" on Wednesday, revealing all the most popular subjects the world searched for during the emotional rollercoaster known as the year 2016. Unsurprisingly, the collection of lists captures much of the tragedy, uncertainty, and loss from the last 11 and a half months, but also the hope, love, and triumph that got us through (well, almost) to 2017. Brace yourself.

Topping the overall global list of searches this year, was -- you guessed it -- Pokémon Go. The mobile game phenomenon of the summer is followed by iPhone 7, Donald Trump, Prince, and the Powerball. Meanwhile, the US Election topped the Global News category, along with the Olympics, Brexit, the Orlando Shooting, and Zika Virus -- all of which strongly contributed to the emotional wreck you may or may not have been this year. Yes, it's insane to think that all of those things happened just this year, and that's just two categories from the collection. You can check out the rest -- top TV shows, top movies, top sporting events, and more -- over at Google's "Year in Search" page.

Google sums up the "Year in Search" in a short video (shown above), which more or less serves as a painful tribute to those who topped the search engine's Losses category -- Prince, David Bowie, Christina Grimmie, Alan Rickman, and Gene Wilder, to name a few. But just as it reminds us of all we lost in 2016, the video also reveals how the world came together, celebrated, and, goddamit, kept going in the face of it all. This is all to say the clip might just make you cry. But go ahead, let it out. You'll feel better.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

