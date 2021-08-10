Goose Island Just Unveiled the Variants for This Year's Bourbon County Stout

As usual, the brewery plans on continuing its tradition of releasing the beers on Black Friday. Here's what you can expect to see in bottles come November.

There's more available and many variants are accessible, but the brewery has continued to find ways to put that "exclusive" feel into the release, whether that's a $55 last-second release or secret variants hidden on shelves around the country.

Goose Island announced the 2021 variants of Bourbon County Stout on August 10, and there's plenty to be excited about. This year, like last year, you'll find the original and seven variants being made available. It's also similar to last year in that the variants are focused on barrel flavors and partnerships with distilleries rather than extravagant adjuncts.

Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout can be divisive for beer lovers. It's a significant beer in the history of craft beer , but it's also a former craft brewery now owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Nonetheless, the brewers there put together a good beer, and drinkers across the country go out of their way to chase it and its variants down. (Even if increased availability has left some on the shelves for a year where that was almost unthinkable not that long ago.)

Bourbon County Stout

The original, aged for 8-14 months in a mix of barrels from distilleries that include Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey.

Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout

For the first time ever, fully-matured Bourbon County Stout has been finished with toasted fruitwood. "Specifically, honeycomb-shaped cherry wood chips," the announcement says. Goose adds that you'll find notes of "red fruit, ripe cherry, and light toffee."

"We used honeycomb shaped wood chips, which allowed for greater surface area and extraction compared to traditional wood chips, helping us achieve more enhanced wood characteristics to the already impeccable beer," Keith Gabbett, Senior Innovation Manager at Goose Island, said. "I have to say this beer is one of my favorite variants I’ve ever had, and not only because it is delicious, but because of all the creativity that went into its development."

Bourbon County Reserve 150 Stout

This stout was aged for a year in Old Forester's 150th Anniversary Bourbon barrels. "To celebrate the anniversary, Old Forester’s hand-picked 150 barrels from resting places within the Old Forester barrelhouse, to create three unique batches honoring founder George Garvin Brown and his process of batching from three original distilleries," they say. The barrel-forward finished product comes in with a higher ABV than the original stout, which usually lands between 14% and 14.4%. The Reserve 150 Stout has a 15.6% ABV.

Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout

This batch has an even higher ABV at 16%. It was aged for a year in Elijah Craig's Small Batch Bourbon barrels, and then an additional year in Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon barrels. It's just the second time Goose Island has released a "Double Barrel" BCS.

Bourbon County Reserve Blanton’s Stout

This release is aged 18 months in Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon barrels.

Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout

This was will likely get a lot of interest. It's Goose Island's first cola-inspired variant. The brewery says it has a flavor profile that includes a whisky cola. They also added lime, orange juice, orange zest, coriander, cassia bark, nutmeg, brown sugar, and vanilla.

Bourbon County Fourteen Stout

This is the first time Goose Island has brought back one of its Proprietor's releases, which is usually released exclusively in Chicago. They're "paying homage" to the 2014 recipe, but adding rye to the mash. You'll also taste the additions of cassia bark, cocoa nibs, panela sugar, and coconut water.

Proprietor’s Stout

The 2021 Proprietor's release is "inspired by a classic frozen treat." Aged in bourbon barrels and blended with strawberries, vanilla, and coconut to taste like a strawberry ice cream bar. This was designed by Emily Kosmal, who is the first Goose Island brewer to have three concepts picked for a Proprietor's release.