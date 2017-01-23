News

GoPro Video of a Dude Scaling London's Tower Bridge Will Make Your Palms Sweat

Thanks to the likes of 8Booth (and his completely shattered feet) and other brazenly stupid daredevils on YouTube, there are already more than enough insane stunt videos out there that will literally make your palms sweat with anxiety. Well, there's yet another one making the rounds -- this time, showing some dude climbing London's Tower Bridge from the stomach-turning perspective of his GoPro helmet cam.

As a report by Mashable explains, the nearly 10-minute video (shown above) was created by a self-described "urban explorer" who goes by CassOnline on YouTube. The actual climb doesn't start until about five minutes into the video, but what follows is four minutes of straight-up vertigo-inducing footage of the Londoner scaling the massive bridge. As if that wasn't enough to freak you out, he even stops and looks straight down at the ground, where plenty of onlookers are gathering to watch him. He even lets go of the bridge to wave down at them.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the video ends abruptly with him climbing back down towards a police car that arrives at the scene. Anyway, we're just relieved that jumping from an insane height wasn't involved in the stunt. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs a mop for his palms right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

