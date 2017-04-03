Watch These Maniacs Fly Through Skyscrapers In Wingsuits

If you've ever wondered what it might feel like to fly high above a city skyline like a superhero, weaving through skyscrapers at over a hundred miles an hour, watch this death-defying GoPro video of a pair of professional wingsuiters hurling through the highrises of Panama City, Panama.
The clip starts out with two men -- professional wingsuiter Brandon Mikesell and his filmographer --- ascending above Panama City in a helicopter, then jumping out with GoPros strapped to their helmets and hurtling towards a dense pocket of the city's skyscrapers. Incredibly, thanks to what one can only assume is a blend of skill and divine intervention, they're able to navigate around a series of tall residential and office buildings without going splat, and eventually safely deploy their parachutes, landing softly in a parking lot.
Mikesell is no stranger to insane wingsuit stunts. In fact, he's pulled off a number of heart-stopping runs in some gorgeous remote areas of the world, but there's something particularly ballsy about going head to head with an obstacle course of concrete behemoths that takes it to the next level. Someone get this many a stuntman contract.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.