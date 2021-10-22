Gopuff Officially Launches in NYC, Opens Retail Locations

GoPuff has officially arrived in New York City. The company is bringing its instant-needs delivery to the Big Apple and opening several retail locations for whatever you might need in a pinch.

The service landed in NYC on Wednesday, according to Grocery Dive. Through the service, customers can get all their wants and needs in a flash. That is, within 30 minutes. Gopuff also opened an unspecified number of retail locations.

In addition to carrying more than 4,000 products, Gopuff also offers "hyper-local" items. In New York City, that includes items from eateries like Levain Bakery, Momofuku, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Grady's Cold Brew. Grocery Dive reported that Gopuff will be offering a series of promotions on some brands and items over the next 10 weeks.

Subscribers can get just about anything on Gopuff. The service offers grocery delivery, alcohol delivery, and delivery on essentials like toilet paper, cleaning products, and more. Delivery is fast and costs only $1.95.

As for the retail stores, the company hopes they will help reach varying markets and draw in more customers. According to Grocery Dive, planning documents show a modified dark store format in San Francisco where the store will include an ordering kiosk for in-store shoppers to use.

Although Gopuff currently offers delivery in 30 minutes, that may change in New York City. A spokesperson for the company said the plan is to continue to focus on getting customers what they need in that time frame but noted that many will likely see even faster delivery.

Before arriving in New York, Gopuff spent years operating in smaller markets, according to Grocery Dive. In many cases, the service was the only instant-needs delivery option in places where it was available. In the big city, however, it will have plenty of competitors.

Gopuff has been in business since 2013. When it started, it was largely focused on college towns. It's been rapidly expanding through the years, with much of its growth happening last year. Gopuff has opened more square footage of space this year than in the last three years combined.