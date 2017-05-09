Hold Up, Gordon Ramsay Actually Said Something Nice

There's some people that folks tend to fawn over because they infuse their public personas with warmth and kindness -- Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Chance the Rapper, to name a few -- and others we love to watch lashing out. Such is the case of Gordon Ramsay, a chef so rude, crude, and lewd with his infamous insults that the only way to ratchet up their efficacy is to get noted nice guys like John Legend to sing them. His targets include common folks like you and me, shredding their cooking attempts on Twitter like so much cheese.
That all changed when Ramsay stunned the world with a different sort of tweet entirely. It all started when a fan of his named Bridgett sent him this photo of a pork loin her fiancé had made...
A delicious-looking shot, no doubt. But this also seems like a perfect set-up. Ramsay could have told her, "My gran could do better! And she's dead!" He could have told her, "I'll ram it right up your fucking arse. Would you like it whole or diced?" He could have told her, "You're both crap." Or he could have called Bridgett, "A fucking donkey." All of these are actual quotes of actual things Ramsay has actually said to people on actual TV and would be more on-brand approaches than what he went with.
Behold kindness, for it comes but once in a rare tweet:
It took him just five minutes to quote her tweet and type those two words. Bridgett sounded predictably overjoyed, replying with, "Omg! Best response! Thank you!! And marry him, I will!" while others on Twitter expressed shock if not outright outrage at the notion of Ramsay showing a kinder touch.
But before you start thinking Ramsay's gone soft on us, look no further than some of his latest tweets ripping apart his foodie fans. Carry on, sir. Carry on.
h/t Munchies
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.