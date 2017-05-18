Gordon Ramsey Will Teach You to Insult Sh*t Chefs as Well as He Does

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay isn't without detractors. In fact, there are many who, like most chefs on Kitchen Nightmares, can't stand him. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that the man can insult a plate of food with conviction.
Reality TV's Swearasaurus Rex has spent countless hours instructing/swearing at chefs, offering helpful suggestions/swearing at restaurant owners, and even fixing up hotels/swearing at hoteliers. Now, he's going to teach you how to swear at and degrade meals, chefs, and any other crap cake that deserves a muttered "fucking unbelievable."
Through Omaze, Ramsay is holding a fundraiser for the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, which helps fund the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. The winner of the contest and a friend will be flown to and put up in Los Angeles to catch a taping of Ramsay's The F Word. At the taping, you'll sit front row and get to taste the food made on the show (and maybe even wind up in the episode).
Best of all, Ramsay will teach you to insult food with profane panache. You can get a bit of a look at what a class in The Academy of Kitchen Outrage might look like in the video above. (Though, your "lesson" isn't likely to look anything like this.) Knowing just how shit Ramsay thinks pineapple pizza is, it's not surprising that the faux sample class ends in an exam that asks students to berate the rancid crap pie.
You can enter the contest at Omaze. Everyone gets one free entry and you can purchase additional entries by donating.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.