Gordon Ramsay Shows You How to Master 5 Pro Cooking Skills

When Gordon Ramsay’s not too busy unleashing curse-filled tirades at hapless kitchen staff or crapping all over people’s homemade food photos on Twitter, there’s a good chance he’s demonstrating some of his world-famous cooking skills. In his latest video tutorial, the shouty celebrity chef shows you how to master five professional cooking techniques, so you can eventually be less of a hopeless [insert expletive here] in the kitchen.
The new video (shown above) compiles previously televised cooking demonstrations from Ramsay’s show, Culinary Genius. Watch as he shows you how to filet a salmon into 10 pieces, remove all of the meat in a lobster, cut pork filet steaks from the loin, dice and julienne peppers, and finely chop various herbs. Of course, you may already know how to do a few of these things, but the video includes plenty of tips that may get you closer to cooking to Ramsay’s ridiculously high standards.
Thankfully, you can try all of them without experiencing his wrath in the comfort of your own kitchen.
