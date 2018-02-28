Gordon Ramsay Ate Bull Penis on TV & Couldn’t Hold It Down

Gordon Ramsay is an unrepentant shouter of words who has built his reputation one angry tirade at a time. To say he minces words would be an Olympic-level lie, but when it comes to answering a potentially compromising question in front of a live audience, Ramsay would rather eat a bull penis than say something he regrets.
During the segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's Late Late Show with James Corden, Ramsay faces a serious wager: He has to reveal which celebrity isn't welcome back at one of his restaurants, or eat a bull penis covered in hot sauce. Unwilling to sever ties with a well-heeled clientele, Ramsay goes for the bull dick, much to the delight of Corden sitting across from him and folks in the audience. The action starts around the 7:15 mark in the video (shown above).
The segment had consequences for both men, though. Corden, unwilling to divulge which of his sponsors he has no practical use for in his day-to-day life, gobbles a cow's tongue. See, the corporations even own celebrities!
If not only a quick snapshot of grotesque food-porn, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" seems to reveal that major celebrities cannot freely speak their minds on the national stage, for fear of offending those who give them money. That's fairly standard, but strangely, it takes a bull penis marinated in cheap hot sauce to illustrate this point so viscerally.
Daily reminder that these are odd times we live in.
