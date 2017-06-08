Gordon Ramsay Shows How to Make His Favorite Indian Foods

Although Gordon Ramsay doesn't share your affection for Girl Scout Cookies, he can relate to the love you feel for Indian take-out dinners -- especially Chicken Tikka Masala. And he'll show you how to make Chicken Tikka Masala, so you can stop ordering it and start cooking it at home while belting out expletives, just like him.
In his YouTube channel's recent video, Ramsay makes his five favorite Indian dishes, providing viewers the skills they need to cook a killer Chicken Tikka Masala, among other Indian staples. The footage combines Ramsay's instructional cooking tips from home with clips from his trip to India, where he learned how to make Ant Chutney and other less mainstream cuisine. And yes, that's chutney made with ants.
His favorites Indian dishes are pretty varied and include:
1. Traditional Goat Biryani
2. Chicken Tikka Masala
3. Ant Chutney
4. Spicy Indian Potato Pancakes
5. Slow-Cooked Pork Neck Curry
You can find out what goes in to making them all in the above video, and you can be certain that Ramsay's version of each dish looks a million times better than anything at your local Indian take-out place.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and loves her Chicken Tikka Masala.