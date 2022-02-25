Gordon Ramsay Is Opening New Hell's Kitchen Restaurants in 3 Cities

While appearing on the series Hell's Kitchen sounds like a nightmare (sorry, I'm not looking to go all "idiot sandwich" on national television), dining at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant of the same name sounds like the opposite. After all, the menu features the celeb chef's signature Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Ramsay's Las Vegas-based restaurant is expanding. On Thursday, the television personality announced plans to bring Hell's Kitchen to Miami, Chicago, and Washington, DC in 2023.

"We’re opening not one more, not two more, but three more Hell’s Kitchens," Ramsay said on Instagram. "We’re going to kick off in Washington, followed by Miami, and then in Chicago. That’s right, Hell’s Kitchen is coming to a city near you."