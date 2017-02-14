Gordon Ramsay Is Hilariously Trashing Random People's Food on Twitter

Gordon Ramsay isn't exactly a model of restraint or, uh, self-censorship -- just ask Jimmy Fallon. So, it should come as no surprise that the notoriously shouty chef is unleashing his blisteringly blunt flavor of criticism in response to fans' cooking photos on Twitter. And, yes, it's exactly as great as it sounds.

As a report by Munchies explains, the acid-tongued celebrity chef and entrepreneur is harshly critiquing photos of the food they just cooked. Basically, it's like Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, and MasterChef, but in this case, Ramsay's wrath is condensed to 140 characters. That, of course, doesn't make it any less devastating. Here are a few examples: