Gordon Ramsay Had a Surprising Response to the Unicorn Food Trend

Considering his recent comments on pineapple pizza and his strong opinions on Girl Scout Cookies and Halloween candy, you've probably come to expect Gordon Ramsay to absolutely destroy your favorite foods and food trends with loud, expletive-filled tirades. That's exactly why the perpetually prickly chef's recent response to the viral unicorn food trend is so surprising.
In a recent interview with PopSugar, Ramsay revealed how he really feels about the brightly colored food craze and -- get this -- he didn't use a single expletive. You might even say his reaction to the objectively ridiculous trend is uncharacteristically tame for a man who's famous for demolishing people with four-letter words. When asked, "What are your thoughts on the unicorn food trend?" here's what the chef had to say:
"Unicorns are meant for children's tales, not food. Period."
That's it. No furious rant, no personal attacks, and most notably, no swear words. If you're feeling disappointed right now, you're probably not alone. Even Anthony Bourdain had a more pointed reaction to unicorn food, when he described Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino as "the perfect nexus of awfulness," among other things. Of course, Ramsay's clear disdain for the unicorn food trend isn't shocking at all. Just the delivery.
It's almost as if an instance or two of "fucking" were edited out. We'll just let you reread the statement in his voice and figure out where they'd go.
