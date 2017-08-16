Gordon Ramsay Let a Bunch of Kids Turn Him Into a Giant Ice Cream Sundae

While it's safe to say Gordon Ramsay has built much of his public persona on furious kitchen meltdowns, carotid artery-popping culinary criticism, and his love for four-letter expletives, the chef certainly isn't afraid to reveal his softer side every once in a while. This is especially true when kids are involved, as evidenced by a recent MasterChef Junior event where he gamely climbed into a bathtub and allowed several children to dump ice cream, candy, and other toppings all over him. Really.
As you can see in the Facebook Live video from the event (shown above), the overjoyed kids -- armed with almost every ice cream fixing under the sun -- did not hold back. In just a matter of minutes, the mob of rascals transform the food icon into a giant (and probably shivering) ice cream sundae. Watch as they mercilessly dump half-melted tubs of ice cream over his head before showering him with giant portions of candy, cereal, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, and other toppings until he’s nearly unrecognizable. Finally, they unload can after can of whipped cream on him for good measure — all while he quietly endures the hilarious mess without dropping a single f-bomb. Many innocent ears are present, after all.
When the caramel sauce runs dry and the whipped cream supply is spent, a hulking dessert monster emerges from the tub, beaming through his rapidly melting mask, to much maniacal laugher and cheering from the sugar-addled participants. However, the kids get a taste of their own medicine (marshmallows and gummy bears, that is), when Ramsay tosses a clotted wad of the dessert ingredients into the air. It’s truly a spectacle to behold, especially if you tend to think of the guy as kind of a jerk.
By now, you’re probably wondering why Ramsay subjected himself to the sticky stunt. Turns out it was all part of an FYC — in this case, “For Your Children” — event in support of the chef’s nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program, according to FOX. Of course, it’s worth pointing out the bathtub full of sweets seemingly wasted in the process. But then again, when are you ever going to see Ramsay actually approve of such a haphazardly prepared dessert again?
