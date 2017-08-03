Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay Berates Toddlers on James Corden's 'Master Chef Junior Junior'

By Published On 08/03/2017 By Published On 08/03/2017
The Late Late Show With James Corden

Trending

related

These Phone Cases Are Causing Terrifying Burns

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $42 Flights Around the US

related

Starbucks' New Nitro Cold Brew Comes With Beef Jerky on Top

related

This Genius Wine Glass Necklace Carries Your Vino For You

As we approach a future in which all shows are hosted and produced by Gordon Ramsay, it can be hard to keep his shows straight. American Horror Kitchen is totally made up, but kind of sounds real. Hotel Hell is not a Rob Zombie movie, but an actual Ramsay show. And MasterChef Junior is a real show, too. It's just like MasterChef, but with juniors, er, kids manning the kitchen.

MasterChef Junior Junior is not a real show starring toddler chefs but also feels like it could totally be real, especially when you watch this parody sketch starring Ramsay himself.

Ramsay stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden for the parody. Corden, introduced as a "celebrity food enthusiast," and Ramsay served as the faux show's judges. To the kids who could understand, Ramsay was pretty kind, but he really had it out for the 11-month-old in the ExerSaucer. Sheesh. 

Watch above as kids serve Play-Do doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches filled with matchbox cars. Don't be surprised if you see this show on Fox next year. Even though it's a parody, you'd totally watch Ramsay berate toddlers for half an hour.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like