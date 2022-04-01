Gordon Ramsay's Mom Just Roasted His Cooking & Now We See Where He Gets It from

If you're wondering where Gordon Ramsay gets his brash nature, we might finally have the answer. In a video posted to Instagram in honor of the UK's Mother's Day, the celeb chef's mom proved her son isn't the only harsh culinary critic of the family.

After offering his mum, Helen Cosgrove, a "little taste," she responded with a scoff. "I don't like that!" she told her Hell's Kitchen host son—along with an eye roll, no less. Hey, maybe Ramsay needs a bit of his own medicine?

"Happy Mother's Day Mum ! You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you xxx," he captioned the video.