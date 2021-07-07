A Couple Complained That Gordon Ramsay Ruined Their Wedding—So He Paid For It

If you've been dreaming of your wedding day your whole life, you know how much it would suck if things didn't go exactly according to plan on the big day. These things happen, unfortunately. Caterers get things wrong, flowers die, cakes topple over, or celebrity chefs decide to ruin the party by filming a TV show nearby. OK, that last one might not happen all the time, but it does happen. Just ask newlyweds Charlie Willis and his wife Lauren, who claim that they had their wedding spoiled by none other than Gordon Ramsay.

Before you ask, no he didn't ruin their special day by storming in and shouting about a poorly cooked meal. According to Delish, the pair reportedly tied the knot at the Lusty Glaze Beach Resort in Cornwall, England, in June. Ramsay was reportedly filming an upcoming series called Future Food Stars at the same location at the same time.

Ramsay and 12 British chefs competing on the show took over the resort's kitchen, causing the newlyweds to be unsatisfied with the food served to their wedding guests, the couple told The Sun. They also did not have exclusive access to the resort's beach.

"We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show," the groom said, per The Sun.