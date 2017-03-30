News

Gordon Ramsay Has a Very Sweary Opinion About Pineapple on Pizza

By Published On 03/30/2017 By Published On 03/30/2017
Gordon Ramsay Pineapple Pizza
Screengrab The Nightly Show

Trending

related

Watch This Maniac Destroy Soda Bottles by Shooting a Gun at Them

related

Watch a Motorcyclist Fly Off a Cliff and Cheat Death

related

Congress Voted to Sell Your Browsing History. So This Guy Is Trying to Buy Theirs.

related

Australia Just Experienced an Actual Sharknado

There are a few pressing questions for which citizens of the world desperately need a definitive answer. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is soup a meal? Does pineapple belong on pizza? Thankfully, opinionated swear box Gordon Ramsay has weighed in while hosting the U.K.'s The Nightly Show

The prickly celebrity chef was ordering pizza for the in-studio audience and had a visceral reaction when an audience member suggested throwing pineapple on the pizza. In fact, it caused him to react a few times. 

Naturally, Ramsay delivered his opinion with all the tact of a hyena watching you eat half a raw steak before leaving the rest to rot on the table. However, it wasn't a hot take. His opinion aligns with the most vocal members of the pineapple pizza debate.

Maybe now the issue can finally be put to bed. The President of Iceland has weighed in, a restaurant in Arizona has refused to serve it, and opponents of tropical fruits on pizza can at least agree that pineapple on pizza is far less disgusting than dipping pizza in milk. It's probably time everyone sits down and agrees to get along over a platter of hot dog sandwiches.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Guy Speed Eats Hamburgers and Sets a Disgusting World Record

related

READ MORE
This Apartment is Terrible for a Really Obvious Reason

related

READ MORE
Watch These Irish People Taste Root Beer for the First Time

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More