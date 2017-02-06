Gordon Ramsay Is Surprisingly Terrible at Jimmy Fallon's 'Secret Ingredient' Game

Last time Gordon Ramsay appeared on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon was forced to send the notoriously shouty chef to time out on the "naughty step" for dropping too many f-bombs on TV. So, when Ramsay visited the show on Friday night, Fallon was prepared -- with none other than a swear jar and a stack of cash. And as you can see in a clip of a "Secret Ingredient" game they played, it filled up with cash pretty damn quickly.

The game features three contestants -- Ramsay, Fallon, and Questlove -- who are challenged to name the secret ingredient cooked into a series of innocent-looking dishes. Seeing as Ramsay is a celebrity chef and all, you'd think his palate would be sharp enough to spot almost anything in the food, right? Wrong. Ramsay, Fallon, and Questlove all struggle to correctly name the secret ingredients, which turn out to be Cool Ranch Doritos, Pop Rocks, and ground crickets. Ramsay, however, ends up receiving half a point for writing down "popping candy" along with some obscenities, of course. The game ends with no clear winner, but it's hilarious nonetheless.