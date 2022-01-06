Gordon Ramsay Just Chose Sides in the Shake Shack Vs. In-N-Out Debate

There's long been a battle between fast-food burger chains Shake Shack and In-N-Out. Fans on both sides have gone back and forth for what feels like centuries, arguing with each new item launch that their chosen chain is better. Gordon Ramsay is officially stepping in to settle the beef, picking sides in the longstanding food fight.

The celebrity chef chopped it up with Thrillist's Gil Macias, making his stance known. Although he's a good friend of Shake Shack's founder, his preferred burger chain is In-N-Out. Ramsay noted that he prefers his food hot, fresh and cooked Animal Style from the West Coast burger joint.

"No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way," he said. "Especially when it's freshly cooked and served Animal Style. Nothing better."

For those who aren't familiar or are Shake Shack purists, Animal Style is a unique method of food preparation at In-N-Out. It involved cooking beef patties in mustard and topping them with all the fixings before drenching them in a special sauce. Customers can get burgers and fries prepared that way at In-N-Out, and it's wildly popular.

Ramsay picking a side is likely only a temporary gain for In-N-Out fans. Shake Shack and its army of loyal customers will push back yet again, and this battle will wage on. That's just how these things go.