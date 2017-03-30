Gordon Ramsay Scared the Hell out of People with a Gruesome Prank

While Gordon Ramsay has a long history of absolutely terrifying meltdowns on his various cooking competition shows over the years, the celebrity chef recently managed to scare the living hell out of people with something other than a raging, expletive-filled outburst: a gruesome prank.
Ramsay served as guest host of Monday night's episode of "The Nightly Show" in the UK and used the opportunity to pull the prank on his guest, comedian Frank Skinner, and the show's studio audience. As you can see in the clip (shown above), the chef attempts to demonstrate a smoothie recipe for Skinner, but a series of issues on the set, including what appears to be a faulty blender, sends the show's production crew scrambling. Then, as he tinkers with the appliance, a crew member accidentally switches it on with Ramsay's hand is inside, spraying blood everywhere and sending him to the floor screaming, "Shit! I told you to fucking wait!"
Both Skinner and the audience are visibly stunned as assistants rush to the set to provide first aid.
"Some of you might think this is a joke," Skinner says. "Not if you're where I'm sitting."
It's not until Ramsay jumps up from behind the counter, yelling "Got you!" that everyone in the room realizes they've been duped. Skinner and some of the viewers don't look very pleased at first, but you have to admit the stunt was spectacular. And, well, brutal. Then again, would you expect anything less from the guy?
