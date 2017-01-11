Gordon Ramsay Unleashed an Expletive-Filled Tirade on the Worst Halloween Treats

"This Halloween, excited young children will come to your door with bags open. Now, you have a choice: you can give them something good to eat, or you can give them Smarties," he says, before proceeding to taste a few and promptly spit them out. "Seriously, the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums -- Smarties are for fucking dummies."

And oh yes, it gets better. Ramsay goes on to completely obliterate classic candy corn, describing it as "earwax formed into the shape or a rotten tooth." As for circus peanuts? "Clown shit!" And just wait 'til you hear about what he has to say about giving out apples and pennies. Basically, you can forget about creepy clowns -- Gordon Ramsay is the scariest thing that could show up at your doorstep this Halloween.