News

Gordon Ramsay Unleashed an Expletive-Filled Tirade on the Worst Halloween Treats

By Published On 10/26/2016 By Published On 10/26/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Gordon Ramsay, the famously shouty chef prone to demolishing hapless cooks in reality TV meltdowns, isn't exactly a model of calmness and coolheaded behavior. So, it's really no surprise that even the mere appearance of classic Halloween treats like candy corn instantly sent the man on an expletive-filled tirade during a segment on Monday night's installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Ramsay to rank and review five classic treats traditionally handed out to trick-or-treaters, and as you can see in the video above, the ever-bulging insult machine did not hold back. The first sugary victim on Ramsay's ranking? Smarties.

"This Halloween, excited young children will come to your door with bags open. Now, you have a choice: you can give them something good to eat, or you can give them Smarties," he says, before proceeding to taste a few and promptly spit them out. "Seriously, the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums -- Smarties are for fucking dummies."

And oh yes, it gets better. Ramsay goes on to completely obliterate classic candy corn, describing it as "earwax formed into the shape or a rotten tooth." As for circus peanuts? "Clown shit!" And just wait 'til you hear about what he has to say about giving out apples and pennies. Basically, you can forget about creepy clowns -- Gordon Ramsay is the scariest thing that could show up at your doorstep this Halloween. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't remember the last time he ate one of those nasty circus peanuts. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brilliant App Is Hooking You Up With Extra Food From Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Ikea Renamed Products After Problems They Solve and They're a Little Sad

related

READ MORE
Watching This Guy Get Hit with Taco Bell in Slow Motion Is Weirdly Satisfying

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like