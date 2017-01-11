Gordon Ramsay Unleashed an Expletive-Filled Tirade on the Worst Halloween Treats

Gordon Ramsay, the famously shouty chef prone to demolishing hapless cooks in reality TV meltdowns, isn't exactly a model of calmness and coolheaded behavior. So, it's really no surprise that even the mere appearance of classic Halloween treats like candy corn instantly sent the man on an expletive-filled tirade during a segment on Monday night's installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Ramsay to rank and review five classic treats traditionally handed out to trick-or-treaters, and as you can see in the video above, the ever-bulging insult machine did not hold back. The first sugary victim on Ramsay's ranking? Smarties.
"This Halloween, excited young children will come to your door with bags open. Now, you have a choice: you can give them something good to eat, or you can give them Smarties," he says, before proceeding to taste a few and promptly spit them out. "Seriously, the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums -- Smarties are for fucking dummies."
And oh yes, it gets better. Ramsay goes on to completely obliterate classic candy corn, describing it as "earwax formed into the shape or a rotten tooth." As for circus peanuts? "Clown shit!" And just wait 'til you hear about what he has to say about giving out apples and pennies. Basically, you can forget about creepy clowns -- Gordon Ramsay is the scariest thing that could show up at your doorstep this Halloween.
