Gordon Ramsay Roasted His Daughter's Boyfriend Like a 'Hell's Kitchen' Contestant

Aside from his cooking skills perhaps, Gordon Ramsay is best known for his, um, candor—if that's what you want to call it. You can refer to our very definitive ranking of his on-air meltdowns for evidence. However, if you thought his daughter's boyfriend was exempt from the brutal honesty, you'd be wrong. Quite wrong, in fact.

While Ramsay hasn't unleashed an "idiot sandwich" tirade on the poor lad (yet, at least), he did roast him rather brutally while appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, USA Today reports.

"He was OK to begin with; a little bit wet," the Hell's Kitchen host said of his 23-year-old daughter Megan's boyfriend. "You want a man to date your daughter and he's just a little bit pathetic."

It appears Ramsay isn't above meddling in his children's love lives either. While Megan was on a recent date, Ramsay took it upon himself to check in. The 55-year-old Michelin-starred chef FaceTimed her boyfriend mid-dinner.

"He sort of answered the phone and his [hand] was shaking and I said 'Byron it's me—not your future father-in-law,'" Ramsay said. "Megan leaned over and cut me off and it was just so rude."

While dating into the Ramsay clan hardly sounds easy, Gordon himself assured Clarkson he "just wants the best" for Megan and wishes she would "wait a little bit longer" to date. Maybe if Byron whipped up a proper Beef Wellington he'd earn dad's approval?