Gordon Ramsay Shows You How to Make Scotch Eggs 'with a Twist'

While most of the eggs you consume probably come in the form of huge bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches, egg lovers in the UK have long been making a similarly portable and savory egg dish called Scotch Eggs. So, who better to show you how to make them British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? In a newly posted video, the perpetually shouty chef shares his recipe for the classic snack -- with an interesting twist.

As Ramsay explains in the video (shown above), his Scotch Eggs are made with hard-cooked eggs (with slightly runny centers), pork sausage, blood pudding, salt and pepper, and just a slight twist to make them slightly sweet: some grated apple. He goes on to demonstrate how to mix the meat and other ingredients, perfectly peel the eggs, form the sausage over the peeled eggs, bread them, then fry them on the stovetop. But the key to good Scotch Eggs, according to Ramsay, is organization. This means creating a mini assembly line of dishes with seasoned flour, egg wash, and bread crumbs so you can efficiently add breading to the sausage exterior for a crispy crust. You should probably take his advice on that, unless you want to be a hopeless [insert demeaning expletive here].