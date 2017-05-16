Gordon Ramsay Shows How to Perfectly Remove All the Meat From a Lobster

If you focus on the circus of swearing and berating, you might forget that Gordon Ramsay was first an excellent chef before he started telling off aspiring kitchen bosses or showing hoteliers how their business had gone off the rails.
On his new show Culinary Genius, Ramsay might remind the few who forgot how he wound up as TV's most ubiquitous chef. In the clip shared from Ramsay's YouTube channel, the chef goes step-by-step through the process of cracking open a lobster and removing every bit of meat from the crustacean. Naturally, he shows how to present it like a boss as well.
Culinary Genius is a cooking competition program that had an April debut in the U.K. Each episode pits amateur cooks against each other as they attempt to replicate a task first demonstrated by a lead chef, as seen above. The contestants must then replicate the chef's work.
It was announced last week that Ramsay's production house, Studio Ramsay, will make a U.S. version of the show this summer. Culinary Genius will get a three-week test run on Fox starting August 7.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.