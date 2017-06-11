News

Gordon Ramsay's Secret for Cooking the Perfect Steak

By Published On 04/19/2016 By Published On 04/19/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

If you don't know how to cook the perfect steak, learn from an experienced chef -- like Gordon Ramsay. Except for that part where he insults people and makes them cry. Don't do that stuff!

As for the steak, though, a video posted to Ramsay's YouTube channel reveals a steak-cooking secret to a group of aspiring young butchers. Basically, Ramsay uses different points of his face to establish how a rare, medium, and well-done steak should feel. For example, a rare steak will feel like your cheek, medium like your chin, and well-done like your forehead. But it all makes more sense when you watch the video.

The tip comes at the end of the three-minute clip after some talk about how important butchers are and how proper butchery is a dying art. The video also includes a nice "typical Ramsay" insult. He asks one of the aspiring butchers if his girlfriend is still with him and if she can still chew after setting eyes on this guy's version of a well-done steak. Burn. 

Watch the video above, and then make sure you cook that steak correctly, or else you're in danger of losing your girl to a master chef. At least, that's what Gordon Ramsay says.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and can't cook a steak. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More