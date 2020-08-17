Gordon Ramsay Has Taken His Insults to TikTok, Criticizing Amateur Internet Chefs

Gordon Ramsay has garnered something of a reputation for his rather harsh critiques. Who could forget the infamous "idiot sandwich" remark? But while the celeb chef may not be melting down on our television screens amidst the pandemic, he’s taken that patented rage to social media.

Ramsay is now giving his reactions to amateur internet chefs on TikTok, proving no corner of the web is safe from his trademarked insults. In a series of side-by-side videos, the Hell’s Kitchen host gives his own live narration of their cooking attempts and he’s by no means… subtle.

“That looks like my granddad's colostomy bag. Oh my god, what the ... Fake Wagyu? Oh, get a grip,” he says in response to a user’s “turn cheap steak into Wagyu” video.