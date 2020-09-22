Gordon Ramsay Is Casting for a New Travel Food Series. Here's How to Apply.

Sure, no one wants to admit they're an idiot sandwich on national television, but I think we'd all agree to endure a little of Gordon Ramsay's patented name calling if it means a spot in his latest TV series. The famed chef and feisty on-air personality is casting for an all-new project, and though details on the premise are limited, his production company Studio Ramsay is seeking participants who want to travel and eat.

While I'm pretty sure we all fit that description (who doesn't wanna hop a flight to Italy for the fresh pasta alone), the call is for a younger crowd. Looks like I can't quit my day job after all.

"We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination," Studio Ramsay tweeted on August 14. "Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must!"