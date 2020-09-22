Gordon Ramsay Is Casting for a New Travel Food Series. Here's How to Apply.
Fair warning: picky eaters may want to skip this one.
Sure, no one wants to admit they're an idiot sandwich on national television, but I think we'd all agree to endure a little of Gordon Ramsay's patented name calling if it means a spot in his latest TV series. The famed chef and feisty on-air personality is casting for an all-new project, and though details on the premise are limited, his production company Studio Ramsay is seeking participants who want to travel and eat.
While I'm pretty sure we all fit that description (who doesn't wanna hop a flight to Italy for the fresh pasta alone), the call is for a younger crowd. Looks like I can't quit my day job after all.
"We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination," Studio Ramsay tweeted on August 14. "Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must!"
We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination. Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must! For more info visit here: https://t.co/xLunHvSo6z pic.twitter.com/kQPoktXix2— Studio Ramsay (@Studio_Ramsay) August 14, 2020
The unnamed series, which is set to hit a "major network," according to the casting call, is accepting submissions through October 3, per a report by Insider. Here's what you'll need to do: drop your headshot, social media links, and a short pitch video on the website. The 45-question survey also asks for extra deets on your talents, passions, culinary skills, and even the "most adventurous thing you've ever eaten."
"The show will involve some extraordinary challenges and some of the most beautiful countries," Ramsay himself teased in a video posted to social media. "So guess what? We're looking for talented young people with a passion for food, adventure, and have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures."
