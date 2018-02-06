Gordon Ramsay Pissed Off Vegans & Now They're Going After Him on Twitter

Gordon Ramsay isn't one to censor his words, and given his propensity for spewing profane tirades on television, it shouldn't be surprising that he's no different on Twitter.
People on the website regularly set themselves up for embarrassment by asking Ramsay for critiques on their homemade meals. It's his shtick to ridicule their efforts in as humiliating a fashion as possible. The latest target of his ire, however, is an old foe that his followers should remember: vegans.
Earlier this week, @thiccqueer tweeted their vegan lasagna at the chef, who quickly tore it apart not for the execution, but basically because it was a meat-free dish.
Ramsay's antagonistic quip got a lot of people flummoxed, and vegan Twitter -- if there is such a thing -- was quick to pounce on him for it:
PETA, never one to shy away from promoting its cause, also chimed in with some reprimands:
Despite the modest pile-on, it's hard to imagine Gordon Ramsay toning down his vegan trolling anytime soon.
[h/t Grub Street]
