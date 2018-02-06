Food & Drink

Gordon Ramsay Pissed Off Vegans & Now They're Going After Him on Twitter

By Published On 02/06/2018 By Published On 02/06/2018
Shutterstock (edited)

Trending

related

15 International Olympic Athletes You Should Know

related

America's 25 Most Popular National Parks, Ranked

related

The Best Brunch Spots in San Diego

related

The Best Restaurants in LA Right Now

Gordon Ramsay isn't one to censor his words, and given his propensity for spewing profane tirades on television, it shouldn't be surprising that he's no different on Twitter. 

People on the website regularly set themselves up for embarrassment by asking Ramsay for critiques on their homemade meals. It's his shtick to ridicule their efforts in as humiliating a fashion as possible. The latest target of his ire, however, is an old foe that his followers should remember: vegans

Earlier this week, @thiccqueer tweeted their vegan lasagna at the chef, who quickly tore it apart not for the execution, but basically because it was a meat-free dish. 

Ramsay's antagonistic quip got a lot of people flummoxed, and vegan Twitter -- if there is such a thing -- was quick to pounce on him for it: 

PETA, never one to shy away from promoting its cause, also chimed in with some reprimands: 

Despite the modest pile-on, it's hard to imagine Gordon Ramsay toning down his vegan trolling anytime soon. 

[h/t Grub Street]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like