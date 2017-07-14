Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Pranked His Own Restaurant by Going Undercover

Gordon Ramsay may be the single-most mercurial chef they allow on television, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a sense of humor. When he's not eating pineapple pizza for charity or laughing at his own reputation alongside John Legend, he's trolling his own staff at his restaurant's five-year anniversary, apparently.
His latest prank was featured on his new show, The F Word. Ramsay, the world's least-apologetic IRL troll, targeted his very own chefs and managers at his Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. He elaborately disguised himself as a new terrible waiter, Thomas, who is apparently eager to learn the Gordon Ramsay process, and successfully fooled the rest of the restaurant staff. Along the way, he spent an evening causing chaos as he sipped champagne, chatted up VIPs, and snagged bits of bread right off the guests' plates.
"Any full-time waiter would have been fired by now," Ramsay narrates devilishly over hidden spy-camera clips of his antics. "Because I'm a trainee, they give me every chance to learn." He keeps the joke going for the entire night, excessively grating $300 worth of truffle on guests' plates and flippantly explaining it away to his "managers" and quite literally sticking his thumb in someone's potatoes.
For Ramsay, it's all part of his act: "This is not what she had in mind for the five-year anniversary of the restaurant."
It all culminates in disaster, of course. Watch the whole video to see the rest of what he gets up to before the inevitable reveal.
