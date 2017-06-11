Gordon Ramsay Shows You 10 Simple and 'Surprisingly Useful' Cooking Tips

When Gordon Ramsay serves up sage cooking tips and advice, well, you'd better listen... before the dude demolishes you with a five-course meal of expletives. Luckily, you don't have to share a kitchen with the notoriously hot-headed celebrity chef to soak up his skills, thanks to a new video on YouTube in which he demonstrates 10 simple and useful cooking tips that will make your life less of a kitchen nightmare.
Watch as the chef shows you how to perfectly chop herbs like basil, quickly ripen fruit, slice up a mango like a damn professional, and how to easily cut up a bell pepper without having to deal with all of the seeds (my personal favorite). He'll even show you a simple trick to save your sensitive fingers from burning hot chilis, although it's safe to say that nothing will ever save you from his wrath.
If you're feeling particularly inspired, check out a previous tutorial video in which Ramsay demonstrates basic cooking skills that everyone should master, well, unless you're a complete [insert expletive here].
