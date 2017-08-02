Gordon Ramsay Thinks You’re Making Scrambled Eggs Wrong

By now, you've probably cooked enough breakfast in your life to have developed your own technique for perfectly fluffy, buttery, and otherwise delicious scrambled eggs. But while the classic food is extraordinarily hard to screw up, it's even harder to get it just right, which is why Gordon Ramsay is as serious as an expletive-filled meltdown about his scrambled eggs. The chef's unique recipe, however, might make you question everything.
In a short new clip from his cooking competition show, MasterChef, Ramsay schools the contestants on his secret to making what he describes as "scrambled eggs to die for." Just like a similar clip in which he demonstrates how to remove all of the meat from a lobster, the budding chefs watch in various states of awe and excitement as he carries out the method step-by-step, resulting in creamy scrambled eggs he practically could have poured from the pan. The secret, it turns out, involves both his cooking technique and the ingredients he adds throughout the process.
Specifically, Ramsay starts by cracking six eggs into a deep sauce pan over high heat, before adding three pads of butter and stirring the eggs continuously with a rubber spatula to ensure none sticks to the bottom of the pan. So far, there's nothing too crazy about the process, but things get interesting after 30 seconds of stirring, when he takes the egg mixture off the heat and continues stirring it on the countertop for about 10 seconds.
"That slows down the cooking process and stops the eggs from overcooking," he says. "So you need to be very careful."
Ramsay says to repeat this step -- stirring the eggs on the heat, stirring the eggs off the heat -- for three minutes. As the eggs come together in the final minute, he proceeds to prep a plate with toast, grilled tomatoes, and grilled mushrooms before lightly seasoning the eggs with black pepper and salt right in the pan. Then things get interesting again. Right after the seasoning and a bit more stirring, Ramsay mixes in a teaspoon of crème fraîche, which he claims will add a creamy texture to the eggs and further prevent them from overcooking. After that, the scramble is ready to be be plated, and he adds chopped chives on top as final touch. Four-letter expletives, oddly enough, are not part of the recipe.
If your face is like that of the guy at the 1:49 mark of the video, you're probably not alone.
As longtime Ramsay fans may know, the scrambled eggs demonstration is basically a remake of the chef's insanely popular scrambled eggs recipe video posted by the now-defunct iPad news outlet, The Daily, in 2011. Since then, the video (shown above) has racked up almost 23 million views on YouTube alone and could very well be the most-watched Gordon Ramsay recipe video on the internet -- and for good reason. The original video (and this subsequent remake) challenges many home cooks' method of making scrambled eggs. Oh, and the moment (2:25) when he flings burnt toast across the kitchen is pretty great, too.
All said, if you love scrambled eggs and have never attempted Ramsay's go-to method, then it looks like you've got a nice little project on your hands this weekend. Pro tip: try freshly shredded cheese instead of crème fraîche if you don't have it on hand.
