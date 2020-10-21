This Company Just Unveiled a Solar-Powered Coffee Maker with a Charger for Devices

The pandemic has allowed a lot of people to discover (or re-discover) their love of nature through activities like camping, hiking, and stargazing. It requires no tools to enjoy the natural world, but there's also a vast world of gadgets and grown-up toys that come with the activities for many, from GPS to telescopes, binoculars to an entire world of camping gear.

There's also an expanding array of those products made with the environmentally-conscious in mind. GoSun has been one of those companies, creating solar-powered products with a focus on camping, but that can really be used anywhere. The newest addition to the lineup probably makes the most important—and often most frustrating—part of camping look easy. GoSun is launching a solar-powered coffee maker.

"Most people don’t realize how hard it is to make coffee without fire while camping," Patrick Sherwin, Founder and CEO of GoSun, says. The GoSun Brew and GoSun Power 266 is being funded through Kickstarter, as the company has done with eight of its other solar-powered products, including solar grills.