Those Government-Issued At-Home COVID Tests Might Not Work After All

In mid-January, the White House announced the launch of its COVIDTests.gov site, giving Americans convenient access to at-home COVID-19 testing kits. And while you might have already ordered—and even received—yours, they might produce false-negative test results.

Here's the deal: According to Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Florida Cindy Prins, who spoke with USA Today, the testing kits need to be stored above 35 degrees Fahrenheit otherwise, the liquid reagent is susceptible to freezing and may cause inaccurate results.

That said, you'll want to ensure that your test hasn't been sitting outside for hours in below-freezing temperatures upon delivery. If the test did spend a night in your mailbox or on your doorstep, you should opt for a PCR instead or order another test, the outlet reports.

"Just as anything with liquid, if it's chilled or frozen, it changes. That's the same with these at-home tests," Chair of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington's School of Medicine Dr. Geoffrey Baird told USA Today. "At a time where temperatures are freezing in most places, it's safer to choose another test."

A temperature change can result in a false-negative test. If you were exposed to COVID-19 and test negative, it's best to confirm those results before resuming contact with others.

"The sensitivity to coronavirus on these tests can be decreased with temperature changes, and it's always tricky to tell by how much," Prins added. "But more often than not, a wrong test shows a false-positive, so then you should get a PCR test."