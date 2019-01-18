All the Places Furloughed Workers Can Get Free Food

As improbable as it may have seemed just after Christmas, the government shutdown is still bumbling forward four weeks later. It is now the longest shutdown in American history and lots of people are struggling because of it. Around 800,000 government employees are going without pay, not to mention the contract employees who won't get back pay and all the people who have had vital government services cut off.
As dystopian as it may sound, companies across the country have been offering their support for workers who don't know when their next paycheck will arrive. Many restaurants have come out with extreme acts of generosity, offering free food to workers who are struggling to make ends meet during the shutdown.
So, we're collecting all of those places here to help furloughed workers find a friendly space and a little help. Here are all the places offering freebies and deals while the government is shutdown.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
National Offers
Fazoli's
The deal: Fazoli's noted in an announcement that "missing a paycheck can really hurt." So, participating locations are inviting furloughed federal employees to stop in for a free pizza baked spaghetti with the purchase of any drink.
When: Through January 20
Sky Zone
The deal: Federal government employees and their families can head to the trampoline park for a free visit if they flash a government ID. They can bring up to three family members with them to get a free 60-minute jump per day.
When: Tuesday through Thursday until January 31
Alabama
Farm Burger
The deal: All 11 Farm Burger locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a valid ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown ends
Where: Birmingham, Huntsville
Sylvia's Biscuits & Popboys
The deal: Sylvia's is offering up free meals for federal employees who aren't being paid right now.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Mobile
California
The Burger Spot 1
The deal: Once a week throughout the shutdown, government employees and their family can get a free meal.
When: Until it ends
Where: Cypress
Farm Burger
The deal: All 11 Farm Burger locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a valid ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown ends
Where: San Anselmo
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
The deal: Until the stupid shutdown is over a federal ID gets you a small coffee and two beignets for $2.
When: Until it ends
Where: Los Angeles
Rock and Brews
The deal: TSA employees are invited to grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. Though, the locations inside LAX are not participating.
When: Until it ends
Where: Buena Park, Carson, Corona, Downey, Highland, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Tustin, Vacaville
Silvio's BBQ
The deal: Federal employees can get a free lunch any day of the week. The first 20 to show up between 11:30am and 12:30pm get their choice of a chicken or veggie bahia rice bowl.
When: January 14 - until it ends
Where: Hermosa Beach
Taco Pete
The deal: Show that gov't ID and you'll get two orders of french fries, two sodas, and a box of eight tacos.
When: Ongoing
Where: Los Angeles
Colorado
Poor Richard's Downtown
The deal: Government employees who aren't being paid and their families are getting free meals at Poor Richard's. (That's not the same Poor Richard's from The Office.)
When: Ongoing
Where: Colorado Springs
Georgia
Atlanta Community Food Bank
The deal: The Food Bank is giving out fresh produce, meat and other food, available to the 1,200 TSA and US Customs and Border Protection employees going without pay during the shutdown.
When: January 18, 10am-3pm
Where: Atlanta (4245 International Parkway)
Farm Burger
The deal: All 11 Farm Burger locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a valid ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown ends
Where: Atlanta, Decatur, Dunwoody
Hawaii
Rock and Brews
The deal: TSA employees are invited to grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.
When: Until it ends
Where: Paia
Illinois
Yolk
The deal: All Chicago-area locations are offering a free 12-ounce coffee from the "elevated coffee menu" with a minimum $5 purchase. The offer is available to everyone.
When: January 18
Where: Chicago
Indiana
Condado Tacos
The deal: Condado will be serving up free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to show your government ID. The offer is valid at all 10 Condado locations.
When: January 16-23
Where: Indianapolis
The Libertine
The deal: Local restauranteur Neal Brown is offering up deals at three of his restaurants (including Pizzology and Ukiyo below). "I know there are a lot of people who are going through a rough time right now," Brown told WTHR. Federal workers with a valid ID get a meal on the house.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Indianapolis
Pizzology
The deal: Same as the details found under the Libertine above.
When: Until the shutdown ends
Where: Carmel
Ukiyo
The deal: Same as the details under The Libertine above.
When: Until the shutdown ends.
Where: Indianapolis
Kentucky
Smokin' This and That BBQ
The deal: It's not totally clear, but if you're a local government employee who is not being paid during the shutdown, Smokin' This is there to help out. WLWT reports that they've been serving more than 100 customers.
When: Until the thing ends
Where: Florence
Maryland
Jaleo
The deal: Pick up a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you're carrying your government ID.
When: Daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Bethesda
Michigan
Bayside Market
The deal: Members of the coast guard, who are working without pay, can get their groceries covered as long as they show their ID. The community has banded together to donated and make sure the store is able to provide this service.
When: Until it ends
Where: Traverse City
Java Joe's Cafe
The deal: Members of the Coast Guard stationed in St. Ignace, as well as Homeland Security and National Forest Service employees can get a free breakfast at Java Joe's.
When: Daily until the shutdown ends
Where: Saint Ignace
New Mexico
Rock and Brews
The deal: TSA employees are invited to grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.
When: Until it ends
Where: Albuquerque
North Carolina
Farm Burger
The deal: All 11 Farm Burger locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a valid ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown ends
Where: Asheville
Ohio
Condado Tacos
The deal: Condado will be serving up free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to show your government ID. The offer is valid at all 10 Condado locations.
When: January 16-23
Where: Beachwood, Cincinnati, Columbus
Oregon
Rogue Pubs
The deal: Every Rogue Pub along the Oregon coast will be increasing the discount available to members of the Coast Guard and their families. They're getting 25% off beer and 50% off food.
When: January 15 through the end of the shutdown
Where: Astoria, Newport
Pennsylvania
Condado Tacos
The deal: Condado will be serving up free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to show your government ID. The offer is valid at all 10 Condado locations.
When: January 16-23
Where: Pittsburgh
Tennessee
Farm Burger
The deal: All 11 Farm Burger locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a valid ID.
When: Every Friday until the shutdown ends
Where: Memphis, Nashville
Texas
Rock and Brews
The deal: Everything may be bigger in Texas, but this deal is the same as it is in other states. TSA employees are invited to grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.
When: Until it ends
Where: The Colony, San Antonio
Virginia
Jaleo
The deal: Pick up a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you're carrying your government ID.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Arlington
Washington, DC
America Eats Tavern
The deal: America Eats is one of six DC-area restaurants participating in an initiative from chef Jose Andres. From 2-5pm daily, federal workers can line up to be served a free pulled pork sandwich.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Beefsteak
The deal: Furloughed workers can get a free beetsteak burger.
When: daily until it all ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC (Tenleytown, Dupont, and Foggy Bottom locations)
China Chilcano
The deal: Federal employees can get a free pan con pollo when they show an ID.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Jaleo
The deal: Pick up a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you're carrying your government ID.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Kraft Grocery Store
The deal: Kraft food has put together a pop-up grocery store where furloughed employees can get a free bag of groceries. More details here.
When: January 16-20
Where: Washington, DC
Oyamel
The deal: Stop by for a free torta suadro once you flash your ID.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Zaytinya
The deal: Get a free order of chicken shawarma with your government ID.
When: daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm
Where: Washington, DC
Other Food Deals
Below are some other deals that include free food in the month of January. They aren't necessarily related to the shutdown, but they are offering free grub.
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: From open until 11am, members of Bruegger's Bagels Inner Circle (or if you just grab the offer off its website), you can get three free bagels with any purchase. That means you can buy a coffee and grab a trio of bagels.
When: January 31
Jack in the Box
The deal: Use the Jack in the Box app to grab a free chicken sandwich or free hamburger with any purchase in honor of National Opposite Day. Not sure what this is the opposite of, but it's definitely some free grub.
When: January 25-27
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Order one of Carrabba's three signature dishes and you'll get a free order of lasagne or spaghetti to take home.
When: January 22-31
Potbelly
The deal: If you pick up two items off Potbelly's underground menu, you'll get a freebie off that same menu, as long as you're a Perks member.
When: Through January 31
More Deals?
If you know of any deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.